Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

