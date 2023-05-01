Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $36,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 10,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.61.

XOM stock opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.57. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

