Synovus Financial Corp Buys 559 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $46,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $118.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

