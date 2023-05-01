South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,802 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after buying an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.93. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVN. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.32.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.