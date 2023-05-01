South Dakota Investment Council Has $7.92 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,060,000 after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,613,000 after purchasing an additional 111,745 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 6.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,287,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,467,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $69.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.62.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

