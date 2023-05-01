Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.24.

Shares of ENPH opened at $164.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.65. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,269,562,000 after buying an additional 351,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,001 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 850.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,418,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,300,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,453,000 after purchasing an additional 409,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,230,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

