ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,145 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $21,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.85.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OKE. UBS Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

