Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $220.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.34. The company has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

