FourThought Financial Partners LLC Makes New $412,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $179.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.41.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

