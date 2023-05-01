TD Asset Management Inc Buys 975 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,806 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PTC were worth $35,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $263,591,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $113,237,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $43,148,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 342.2% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 257,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 199,044 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,704,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $229,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,704,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,197,897.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,579 shares of company stock worth $58,570,484 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.
PTC opened at $125.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.65. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.97 and a 1 year high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.19.
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $465.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.
