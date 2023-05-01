FourThought Financial Partners LLC Takes $442,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 13.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Paychex by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Paychex by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after acquiring an additional 67,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $109.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.78 and a 12-month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.