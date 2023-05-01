Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $113,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $301.22 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $304.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.84.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,801,465. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

