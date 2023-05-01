South Dakota Investment Council Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,600 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 679.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 981,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after buying an additional 961,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 766.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,876,000 after buying an additional 723,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.
H&R Block Trading Down 0.2 %
HRB opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.13.
H&R Block Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
H&R Block Company Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
