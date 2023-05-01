Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Raised by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Ingredion
In other news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,121 shares of company stock valued at $713,593 in the last three months. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ingredion Trading Up 0.6 %
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. Ingredion’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.
About Ingredion
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
