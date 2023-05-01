South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 2,088 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 1,244.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $524,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 16.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $368.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.60. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.