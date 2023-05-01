South Dakota Investment Council Has $9.73 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,392 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCC stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

