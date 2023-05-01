Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $160.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

