South Dakota Investment Council Has $10.54 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.32% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $10,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,445,000 after buying an additional 1,439,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,009,000 after purchasing an additional 310,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after purchasing an additional 285,099 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,740,000 after purchasing an additional 282,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 549,197 shares of company stock valued at $21,611,351 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

