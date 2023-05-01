Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $257,000 Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8,498.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 153,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,074,000 after buying an additional 151,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the 3rd quarter worth $9,288,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.90.

Insider Transactions at WEX

WEX Trading Up 2.3 %

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WEX opened at $177.35 on Monday. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $204.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.34 and a 200-day moving average of $172.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.