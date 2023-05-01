19,313 Shares in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Bought by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 152,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,831,000.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MJUS opened at $1.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43. ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

