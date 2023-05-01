Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes $101,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHB stock opened at $48.36 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.