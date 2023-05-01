Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 48.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Outfront Media Stock Performance

NYSE OUT opened at $16.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.37 million. Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.