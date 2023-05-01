Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,605,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,619,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,333,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,468,000 after acquiring an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after acquiring an additional 594,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S&P Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.50.

Shares of SPGI opened at $362.58 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.82.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.