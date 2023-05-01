Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.45.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $160.16 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $171.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.24. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

