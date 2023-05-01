Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $378,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after purchasing an additional 583,057 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,500,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $124.29 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $137.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

