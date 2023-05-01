Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,280 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 193.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Montreal Price Performance
BMO opened at $90.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.63. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $81.57 and a 1 year high of $110.67.
Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on BMO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.70.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.
