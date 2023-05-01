Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $1,477.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,693.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,076.12. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,250.01 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

