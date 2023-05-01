Biltmore Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Rating) by 103.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celularity worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celularity in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Celularity during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celularity during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Celularity during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Celularity from $15.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Celularity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELU opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19. Celularity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, a placental-derived CAR-T therapy, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; CYNK-001, placental-derived unmodified natural killer (NK) cell that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia, as well as in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19; CYNK-101, an allogeneic genetically modified NK cell, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HER2+ gastric and gastroesophageal cancers; APPL-001, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell that is in a pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and PDA-002, a placenta-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

