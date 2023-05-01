Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,537 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 6.2% in the third quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 94.3% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Splunk from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Splunk Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $86.24 on Monday. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $127.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.