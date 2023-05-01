Biltmore Family Office LLC Takes $246,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

