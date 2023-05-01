Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 4,540 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Aptiv
In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Aptiv Price Performance
NYSE:APTV opened at $102.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Aptiv
Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.
Featured Stories
