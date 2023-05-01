Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.75 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.67. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

