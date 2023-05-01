Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Stock Holdings Increased by Biltmore Family Office LLC

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.
Broadmark Realty Capital Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BRMK stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $646.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51.
Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
