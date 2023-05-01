Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Chevron by 261.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,158 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,107,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.82. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

