FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,723 Crane (NYSE:CR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crane Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

