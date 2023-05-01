FourThought Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,723 Crane (NYSE:CR)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.
In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $983,544.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 8,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $983,544.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $72.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.88.
Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.
