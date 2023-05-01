Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,124 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of ITM opened at $46.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

