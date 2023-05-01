Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

