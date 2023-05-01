Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DRI opened at $151.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $155.90.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.