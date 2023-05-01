Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $131,000 in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.32 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.09.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

