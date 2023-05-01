Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $35,224.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total value of $3,422,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,952,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $273.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.03 and its 200 day moving average is $237.20. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $273.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.13.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.