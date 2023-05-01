Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires Shares of 900 MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in MSA Safety by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 48,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 332.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total value of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $454,709.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSA Safety Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $129.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $133.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.75 and a 52-week high of $146.33.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Stories

