Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Diageo by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in Diageo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.95) to GBX 4,500 ($56.20) in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.20) to GBX 4,200 ($52.45) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Stock Down 2.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

DEO opened at $185.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $202.56. The firm has a market cap of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

