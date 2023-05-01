900 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

