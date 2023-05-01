Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WBA stock opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

