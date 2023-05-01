Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 724 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 487.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.87.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.63 million. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.6125 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVRG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Transactions at Evergy

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

