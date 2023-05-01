Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $22.40 Million Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,678,000 after acquiring an additional 177,089 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,396,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,729,000 after acquiring an additional 407,347 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 102,118 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,221,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $260.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $358.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.09 and a 200-day moving average of $275.17.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Cowen dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.