Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.25.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $226.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 309 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.63, for a total transaction of $76,517.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,901.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,079.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

