Aritzia (ATZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

TSE:ATZ opened at C$43.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

