Aritzia (ATZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Aritzia to post earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.
TSE:ATZ opened at C$43.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$31.67 and a 1-year high of C$55.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.
