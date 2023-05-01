Kemper (KMPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kemper stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.89. Kemper has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kemper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In other news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at $605,380.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $14,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth about $10,937,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kemper by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after purchasing an additional 182,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

