6,234 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,622 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $34.48 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.